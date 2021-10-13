Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mother accused of stabbing 1-year-old daughter in the back

Cierra Dyer was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.
Cierra Dyer was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.(Pitt County Detention Center)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) – A mother is facing charges after an officer walked in on her stabbing her 1-year-old daughter in the back, police say.

According to the Greenville Police Department, Cierra Dyer, 21, dropped the knife when she was confronted by the officer and immediately taken into custody.

Police say Dyer was arguing with a family member over custody of the 1-year-old.

The toddler was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Dyer was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating deadly crash on Northside Drive
Woman identified from deadly hit-and-run on Northside Dr.
Shad White demands Favre Enterprises repays $828,000 in misspent welfare cash in next 30 days
Overnight police chase ends in crash
Overnight, multi-city police chase ends in crash
Jackson residents frustrated and call for more to be done to increase safety after drive-by...
Jackson residents frustrated and call for more to be done to increase safety after drive-by shooting in downtown Jackson
Death of Crystal Springs man gets lots of attention on social media as suicide case turns into...
Death of Crystal Springs man garners social media attention as suicide case turns into homicide investigation

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
William Shatner and Jeff Bezos share a hug after Shatner's successful space flight on Wednesday.
Shatner and crew celebrate space flight
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen,...
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to allow booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine as...
FDA grapples with timing of booster for J&J COVID-19 vaccine