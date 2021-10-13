Man shot on Carver Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -According to Jackson Police Department Spokesperson Sam Brown, a man was shot once in Jackson on Tuesday night.

Brown says the shooting took place in the 900 block of Carver Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to undergo surgery. His condition is unknown.

WLBT will continue to keep you up-to-date on this ongoing investigation.

