Man shot on Carver Street in Jackson

By Jordon Gray
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -According to Jackson Police Department Spokesperson Sam Brown, a man was shot once in Jackson on Tuesday night.

Brown says the shooting took place in the 900 block of Carver Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to undergo surgery. His condition is unknown.

WLBT will continue to keep you up-to-date on this ongoing investigation.

