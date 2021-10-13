Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
WLBT Costume Contest
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta

Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from a fight at a concert in Atlanta.(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz (aka Torence Hatch), is facing new charges after a concert devolved into chaos in Georgia.

Hatch was charged Monday, Oct. 11 with second-degree criminal damage to property, inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespassing, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges stem from a report of vandalism at the State Farm Arena during the “Legendz of the Streetz” show on Oct. 1. The show featured 2Chainz, Rick Ross, Jeezy, and Gucci Mane.

Boosie’s performance came to a halt when a fight broke out on stage. Police say the reporting person told them Boosie and several of his associates jumped onto the stage and began damaging items that belonged to the production company and the arena.

Nobody was injured, according to police.

Hatch spent a night in the Fulton County Jail Monday and was released on a signature bond the next day.

Before the arrest, Boosie was kicked off the tour for the calamity and tweeted out a $5,000 reward offering for information about a security guard or a stagehand allegedly pulling a gun on him and his team at the show.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson police investigating shooting on Raymond Road and Shady Lane Dr.
21-year-old dead after shooting at gas station
Man dead after being shot multiple times with AR-15 at State Street and Beasley Road
Man dead after being shot multiple times with AR-15 at State Street and Beasley Road
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Picayune family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Irmariz Velazquez
Rankin Co. woman arrested, charged with human trafficking
As Mississippi gas prices hit 7-year high, House energy chair says Biden’s orders not completely to blame

Latest News

Horse & buggy crash
Man arrested after Richmond County horse-drawn buggy crash left two people badly injured, horse euthanized
Jackson State Homecoming Parade
Jackson State University releases homecoming parade route
Feeling like fall all weekend long.
Peyton's Saturday Morning Forecast
Source: WLBT
MRA Rolls Over Magnolia Heights
Source: WLBT
Jackson Prep Topples Jackson Academy in Rivalry