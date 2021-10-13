Jackson residents frustrated and call for more to be done to increase safety after drive-by shooting in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Jackson Police Department continues to investigate a drive-by shooting that ended with multiple cars being wrecked.

Investigators say it happened Monday night near Capitol and Farris Streets in downtown Jackson, not far from where Michael Rejebian lives.

“The people who did this had really no regard for anything or anybody,” said Rejebian, who’s lived downtown for 15 years.

Rejebian said he was home watching television Monday night.

Things were quiet at first, but then chaos broke out.

“Around 9 o’clock, there was gunfire from an assault rifle outside my apartment where I live on Capitol Street, about 30 rounds,” Rejebian recalled. “Then it proceeded to a chase — a car chase up Capitol Street to the Walthall Lofts where that car turned off and left, but the car they were chasing ran into two other cars at the Walthall lofts.”

A bullet hole can still be seen in a second-floor window at the Pinnacle Building.

But that wasn’t the only building that received damage.

Directly across the street, shattered glass remains on the ground, after a window on the fourth floor of the Landmark Center was shot into.

Rejebian said both stem from the shooting.

“This is very concerning to us that somebody was that brazen to pull up across from the federal building and unload a clip from an assault rifle,” said Rejebian.

According to JPS, a white Honda Accord started shooting into a Dodge Challenger near Capitol Street and Farish Street.

The challenger crashed into multiple cars, and the driver was taken to the hospital.

At this time, there’s no update on the driver’s injuries.

Rejebian said a toppled-over pole at Walthall Lofts is the aftermath of the challenger crashing into the building.

Now the longtime resident said he hopes more will be done from Jackson and the State Capitol Police Departments to eliminate what he calls senseless violence.

“What do we do,” he asked. “How do we fix this? Frankly, we’ve got to have some help from the city and from the state. I just don’t believe you can have a successful state if you don’t have a successful Capital City.”

So far, JPD hasn’t released any word on a potential suspect(s) or a motive.

If anyone has information on the shooting, you’re asked to contact JPD or Crime Stoppers.

