Former WLBT great Rob Jay to be inducted into the SWAC Hall of Fame

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former WLBT sports director is receiving a big honor for Christmas this year!

Rob Jay is being inducted into the Southwestern Athletic Conference Hall of Fame. He’s one of eight people who will be inducted during a ceremony in Atlanta on December 17.

The SWAC confirms he’s the only inductee this year who is not a player or coach.

Rob worked at WLBT for 23 years and is now Assistant Athletic Director for Broadcasting and Video Services at Jackson State University.

He was congratulated by JSU head football coach Deion Sanders, who told Jay, “Congratulations, man. That’s an honor, and I appreciate you, man. Your endurance and your commitment to excellence. Everybody don’t get in the Hall of Fame. There’s only two of us in this room in the Hall of Fame.”

Rob has been at JSU since 2014.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.