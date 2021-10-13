First Alert Forecast: shades of summer to fade behind autumn’s return by week’s end

WEDNESDAY: Clouds may spill over the area to start off the day – though, similar to the past several days, sunny breaks will come along through, helping to warm up the atmosphere. We’ll work from the upper 60s and lower 70s to the middle and upper 80s yet again. Clouds stream back in overnight with areas of fog developing by early Thursday morning.

Warm, muggy air continues to hang around central and southwest Mississippi this Wednesday - expect highs in the middle and upper 80s amid a mix of clouds and sun yet again. Lather - rinse - repeat forecast continues through Friday. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/xLoIHdvMVp — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) October 13, 2021

THURSDAY: Foggy banks may kick off your day amid the warm, muggy air flow coming off the Gulf of Mexico. Expect variably cloudy skies with highs in the middle to upper 80s yet again as the shades of summer loom over the region. A rogue shower or two can’t be ruled out, though most spots will remain dry.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A strong cold front will make its way toward the area by late Friday and early Saturday. Ahead of the front, warm, muggy and breezy with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms will develop through Friday evening into early Saturday morning. Behind the front, a nice push of crisp, fall air will find itself draped over central and southwest Mississippi to head into the start of next week. Highs will drop to the 70s through the weekend and start of next week; lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

