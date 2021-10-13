Power of Pink
Firefighters stress safety this fire prevention month

By Ashley Garner
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - October is Fire Prevention month, and firefighters across the country and in Mississippi are spending some extra time educating the public on fire safety.

Firefighters say a single chirp from your Carbon Monoxide (CO) alarm every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be replaced.

If your smoke alarm issues a continued set of three loud beeps, it means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.

Smoke alarms should be tested once a month, batteries should be replaced once a year, and the entire alarm should be replaced every ten years, firefighters say.

There have been 58 fire deaths in Mississippi at last check in 2021, and officials say there were no working smoke alarms in 34 of those cases.

“A working smoke alarm cuts your risk of dying in a fire in half,” said State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney. “Not having one or many placed throughout the home is simply unacceptable.”

If you need a smoke alarm, you can pick up one at your local fire department.

Firefighters also recommend that every family make an escape plan that includes two ways out and practice it often.

Make sure that children and those who may need extra assistance have someone to help them escape and set a location away from the home for everyone to meet in case of a fire.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

