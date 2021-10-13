Power of Pink
Caretaker accused stealing money from blind client’s bank account
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A caretaker in Memphis is facing charges after allegedly stealing money from her client’s bank account.

Jasmine Thomas is charged with exploitation of elderly/vulnerable person, identity theft, fraud use credit/debit card, and theft of property.

According to the affidavit, the 59-year-old victim advised Memphis police that he is blind, and with the assistance of one of his caretakers, they noticed unauthorized transactions and withdrawals from his bank account. The victim says purchases were made locally at a discount wig store, Rainbow clothing store, and Apple online for bills.

The transactions totaled $1,232. The victim says he has a caretaker assigned to him from a home health care agency to help with daily activities. Since he is blind, he never knew his bank card was taken from his home.

Police viewed surveillance footage from stores where the victim’s bank card was used and observed the same woman, making the purchases with the card. The home health care service that employed Thomas identified her as the woman in surveillance photos and confirmed she was assigned to care for the victim.

