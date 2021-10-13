24 new recruits graduate from fire academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After an intense seven-week training, Mississippi has 24 new recruits that will soon be firefighters.

Firefighter Class 193 of the Mississippi State Fire Academy is graduating 24 new members..

The official graduation ceremony is at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 14, at Jackson’s #1 Fire Academy USA.

The public is invited.

This intense seven-week course includes online, classroom, and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials, and other fire-related topics.

State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney and Academy Executive Director Terry Wages believe these firefighters will be an asset to the fire departments they represent. “We are excited for them to go and serve their community,” Wages said.

