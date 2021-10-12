WLBT’s things to know 10/12/21: Multi-city police chase, extended State of Emergency, and an 80-year-old woman’s kidnapping

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Multi-city police chase

Vicksburg police and Warren County sheriff’s deputies assisted in a law-enforcement pursuit that started in Clinton. According to the Vicksburg Daily news, the driver of a stolen car out of Jackson would not pull over for Clinton police and continued west on I-20. Officers notified authorities in Vicksburg and Warren County, who then closed all the exits to prevent the car from slipping away. They were ready to stop the car with spike strips when the driver lost control and crashed near the Indiana Avenue exit.

2. Extended State of Emergency

Gov. Tate Reeves and Accelerate Mississippi Executive Director, Ryan Miller, will discuss the state’s efforts to better organize and develop workforce development strategy. (WLBT)

Mississippi’s State of Emergency has been extended for an additional 30 days. Governor Tate Reeves, in coordination with State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs and MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney, made the announcement on Monday. The extension will continue to facilitate the state’s COVID-19 response, including expanded access to telemedicine and leaving other response options open. Governor Reeves also announced that there will be no lockdowns or statewide mandates.

3. 80-year-old woman kidnapped, left in trunk

An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped Oct. 11 during a home invasion, then left in the trunk of her car until authorities found her.(AP) (AP GraphicsBank)

An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped Monday during a home invasion, then left in the trunk of her car until authorities found her. The woman told Newscenter 11 that she woke up to a man dragging her out of bed after he broke into her house. The victim says she was terrified as she was fighting for her life. The man forced her into her car and made her drive him around town. He later put her in the trunk. Meridian police said the suspect went to a hotel where he picked up two women, who said they knew something was wrong when they heard a noise in the trunk.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.