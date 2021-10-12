Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

US Navy helicopter, human remains recovered off California

FILE - In this March 19, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Navy, an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter...
FILE - In this March 19, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Navy, an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter prepares to land on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz in the Pacific Ocean. The Navy declared five missing sailors dead Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, nearly a week after their helicopter, similar to the one pictured, crashed in the ocean off San Diego.(Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ian Kinkead/U.S. Navy via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The remains of five people and the wreckage of a U.S. Navy helicopter that crashed in the ocean off California have been recovered.

The Navy said Tuesday that a salvage team made the recovery on Friday and the remains have been sent to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for identification.

The MH-60S helicopter, its two pilots and three other sailors were lost in an Aug. 31 accident off San Diego.

The helicopter was operating from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln when its rotor hit the deck and the aircraft fell into the ocean.

One crew member was rescued.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of Madison County sheriff deputies are on the scene with crime scene tape around the...
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Madison Co.
An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped Oct. 11 during a home invasion, then left in the trunk of...
80-year-old woman kidnapped, left in trunk
Jackson Police Department
25-year-old shows up at hospital with gunshot wound, dies
Suicide case turns into homicide investigation in Copiah Co.
Reba McEntire performs "Fancy" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on...
Reba McEntire to grace Mississippi with her presence on Reba: Live in Concert tour

Latest News

Kentucky Supreme Court Recap
Kentucky Supreme Court Recap
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Gov. Tate Reeves
LIVE: Gov. Reeves discusses ‘Skip the Line’ program
Task force proposes aspirin changes
Task force proposes aspirin changes
‘We’re still in shock’ | Brandon sisters turn heads, chairs on ‘The Voice’
‘We’re still in shock’ | Brandon sisters turn heads, chairs on ‘The Voice’