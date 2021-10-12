Power of Pink
Two men wanted after stealing over $600 from Family Dollar Store in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men are wanted by the Jackson Police Department after robbing a local business.

According to authorities, the two thieves entered the Family Dollar Store at 3366 Terry Road with guns.

They then stole over $600 in cash from the store’s safe. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information or knowledge of these individuals, you are asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

