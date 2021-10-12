Power of Pink
Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

By Dave Roberts
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm weather through Friday with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.  It will be partly sunny with isolated showers each afternoon, but a little more numerous and widespread come Friday evening.  Severe weather is unlikely.  Sharply cooler weather arrives with a cold front this weekend.  Expect highs in the 70s with lows in the 40s, but we’ll have sunny and less humid weather.  One little system in the tropics has a 10 percent chance for development, otherwise things are quiet.  A cool front will sweep through and keep it away from our region.  Sunrise is 7:03am and the sunset is 6:31pm.  South wind at 5mph tonight and up to 10mph Wednesday.

