Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm weather through Friday with highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. It will be partly sunny with isolated showers each afternoon, but a little more numerous and widespread come Friday evening. Severe weather is unlikely. Sharply cooler weather arrives with a cold front this weekend. Expect highs in the 70s with lows in the 40s, but we’ll have sunny and less humid weather. One little system in the tropics has a 10 percent chance for development, otherwise things are quiet. A cool front will sweep through and keep it away from our region. Sunrise is 7:03am and the sunset is 6:31pm. South wind at 5mph tonight and up to 10mph Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.