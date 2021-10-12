Shooting leaves 7-year-old dead in Clarksdale; person of interest in custody
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - A child is dead following a shooting in Clarksdale Monday evening.
The shooting happened near State Street and DeSoto Avenue at around 5 p.m. and left a seven-year-old dead.
Clarksdale police say a man was also injured in the shooting.
Police say a person of interest is in custody and the case remains active.
