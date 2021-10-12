Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Northside Dr.
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a deadly accident on Northside Drive in Jackson.
The incident happened Tuesday morning near Brook Drive, west of I-55.
Police say a pedestrian died after being hit by a car.
There’s no word on how the crash happened or whether the driver was injured.
JPD closed Northside Drive between I-55 and State Street after it happened, but it has since re-opened.
