Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Northside Dr.

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a deadly accident on Northside Drive in Jackson.

The incident happened Tuesday morning near Brook Drive, west of I-55.

Police say a pedestrian died after being hit by a car.

There’s no word on how the crash happened or whether the driver was injured.

JPD closed Northside Drive between I-55 and State Street after it happened, but it has since re-opened.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of Madison County sheriff deputies are on the scene with crime scene tape around the...
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Madison Co.
An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped Oct. 11 during a home invasion, then left in the trunk of...
80-year-old woman kidnapped, left in trunk
Jackson Police Department
25-year-old shows up at hospital with gunshot wound, dies
Suicide case turns into homicide investigation in Copiah Co.
Reba McEntire performs "Fancy" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on...
Reba McEntire to grace Mississippi with her presence on Reba: Live in Concert tour

Latest News

If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 10/12/21: Multi-city police chase, extended State of Emergency, and an 80-year-old woman’s kidnapping
A Strong Cold Front Will Bring Rain Chances Late Friday Ahead Of A Sharp Cool Down By Week's End
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy through late week; autumn returns this weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: summer vibes end by week's end behind strong front
Overnight police chase ends in crash
Overnight, multi-city police chase ends in crash