Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Northside Dr.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are investigating a deadly accident on Northside Drive in Jackson.

The incident happened Tuesday morning near Brook Drive, west of I-55.

Police say a pedestrian died after being hit by a car.

There’s no word on how the crash happened or whether the driver was injured.

JPD closed Northside Drive between I-55 and State Street after it happened, but it has since re-opened.

