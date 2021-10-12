Overnight, multi-city police chase ends in crash

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg police and Warren County sheriff’s deputies assisted in a law-enforcement pursuit that started in Clinton.

According to the Vicksburg Daily news, the driver of a stolen car out of Jackson would not pull over for Clinton police and continued west on I-20.

Officers notified authorities in Vicksburg and Warren County, who then closed all the exits to prevent the car from slipping away.

They were ready to stop the car with spike strips when the driver lost control and crashed near the Indiana Avenue exit.

No word yet on injuries or charges.

