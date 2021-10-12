Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Mississippi Children’s Museum and Mississippi Museum of Natural Science to host ‘Park After Dark’ event

The Mississippi Children’s Museum and the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science is inviting the...
The Mississippi Children’s Museum and the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science is inviting the public to their “spook-tacular” event to enjoy a night of safe family fun.(The Mississippi Children’s Museum)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Children’s Museum and the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science is inviting the public to their “spook-tacular” event to enjoy a night of safe family fun.

On October 29, MCM will host the “Park After Dark” event in Jackson, from 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costume and head to the Mississippi Children’s Museum and the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science for their annual Park After Dark Party.

MCM has partnered with the MMNS to host host Park After Dark, where participants can enjoy two museums for one price.

At this event, participants can create creepy-crawly arts and crafts and trick-or-treat through both museums, plus there will be prizes for best costumes.

Tickets are $10, and must be pre-purchased. Masks are encouraged, and a shuttle will be available for free transportation between museums.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of Madison County sheriff deputies are on the scene with crime scene tape around the...
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Madison Co.
An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped Oct. 11 during a home invasion, then left in the trunk of...
80-year-old woman kidnapped, left in trunk
Jackson Police Department
25-year-old shows up at hospital with gunshot wound, dies
Suicide case turns into homicide investigation in Copiah Co.
Reba McEntire performs "Fancy" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on...
Reba McEntire to grace Mississippi with her presence on Reba: Live in Concert tour

Latest News

Goodwyn Middle School
Parents claim teacher was seen naked on video call with students
Lift Up Louisiana (WBRC)
Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts
The Jackson Police Department responded to a drive by shooting around 10 p.m. Monday night.
Drive-by shooting on Capitol Street under investigation
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
WLBT’s things to know 10/12/21: Multi-city police chase, extended State of Emergency, and an 80-year-old woman’s kidnapping