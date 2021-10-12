Mississippi Children’s Museum and Mississippi Museum of Natural Science to host ‘Park After Dark’ event

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Children’s Museum and the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science is inviting the public to their “spook-tacular” event to enjoy a night of safe family fun.

On October 29, MCM will host the “Park After Dark” event in Jackson, from 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costume and head to the Mississippi Children’s Museum and the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science for their annual Park After Dark Party.

MCM has partnered with the MMNS to host host Park After Dark, where participants can enjoy two museums for one price.

At this event, participants can create creepy-crawly arts and crafts and trick-or-treat through both museums, plus there will be prizes for best costumes.

Tickets are $10, and must be pre-purchased. Masks are encouraged, and a shuttle will be available for free transportation between museums.

Tickets can be purchased here.

