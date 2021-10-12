Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Marshall County school district on alert after reports of social media threat at a high school

Byhalia High School
Byhalia High School(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Marshall County Schools says its taking extra precaution after receiving reports of a social media threat involving Byhalia High School.

The district says it learned of the threat early Tuesday morning and is working to put additional measures in place.

Officials ask any with information about the threat to contact Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Byhalia police or the district’s school resource officers.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Dozens of Madison County sheriff deputies are on the scene with crime scene tape around the...
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Madison Co.
An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped Oct. 11 during a home invasion, then left in the trunk of...
80-year-old woman kidnapped, left in trunk
Jackson Police Department
25-year-old shows up at hospital with gunshot wound, dies
Suicide case turns into homicide investigation in Copiah Co.
Reba McEntire performs "Fancy" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on...
Reba McEntire to grace Mississippi with her presence on Reba: Live in Concert tour

Latest News

A Strong Cold Front Will Bring Rain Chances Late Friday Ahead Of A Sharp Cool Down By Week's End
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy through late week; autumn returns this weekend
The Mississippi Children’s Museum and the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science is inviting the...
Mississippi Children’s Museum and Mississippi Museum of Natural Science to host ‘Park After Dark’ event
Goodwyn Middle School
Parents claim teacher was seen naked on video call with students
Lift Up Louisiana (WBRC)
Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts