Man sentenced in 2019 death of Jackson pastor killed while opening doors of his church

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has received his sentence in the 2019 slaying of Anthony Finch Longino.

Longino was killed the morning of January 13, 2019 while opening the doors of New Bethany Church where he served as pastor. His body was then robbed and his truck was stolen from the scene.

Four people were charged in the murder of Longino, including Morgan Quinn who was 19 at the time.

He was the third person arrested and was charged with capital murder, armed robbery, auto theft and conspiracy.

Quinn had the capital murder charge reduced to second-degree murder and was given a second charge of aggravated assault.

Tuesday he was sentenced to serve 40 years with ten years suspended and five years of supervised probation in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Quinn was also sentenced to twenty years for the aggravated assault charge which will run concurrently to the second-degree murder charge.

