Man arrested, charged after stealing vehicle in Warren Co.

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested and charged after stealing a white pickup truck around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says the suspect stole the vehicle on Highway 27. Deputies began to pursue the man, and then the pickup truck crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Highway 27 and 80.

After the crash, the man jumped from the truck and began to run away from deputies. One deputy was able to apprehend the man but suffered a hand injury in the process.

The suspect did not have any ID on him and will be charged with auto theft and felony fleeing — additional charges are pending.

The deputy who apprehended the suspect and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to Merit Health Region to treat their injuries.

