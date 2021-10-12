Drive-by shooting on Capitol Street under investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting around 10 p.m. Monday night.

Public Information Officer Sam Brown says someone in a white Honda Accord starting shooting into a Dodge Challenger near Capitol Street and Farish Street.

The Challenger collided with multiple other vehicles.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.