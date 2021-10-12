Power of Pink
Drive-by shooting on Capitol Street under investigation

The Jackson Police Department responded to a drive by shooting around 10 p.m. Monday night.
The Jackson Police Department responded to a drive by shooting around 10 p.m. Monday night.(WAVE 3 News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting around 10 p.m. Monday night.

Public Information Officer Sam Brown says someone in a white Honda Accord starting shooting into a Dodge Challenger near Capitol Street and Farish Street.

The Challenger collided with multiple other vehicles.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

