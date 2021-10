FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Flowood Drive is closed due to a gas leak, Flowood Police Department announced.

The road is closed between Old Fannin Road and Winners Circle.

One lane of northbound traffic on Old Fannin Road is also closed.

The closure is expected to last about 24 hours.

Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning traffic is expected to be impacted.

