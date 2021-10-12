First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy through late week; autumn returns this weekend

TUESDAY: The front will gradually make progress through the area – not before kicking up a few showers to start off the day. Through the day, rain coverage will dwindle and skies will break for more sunny periods. Even behind the front, temperatures and humidity level remain elevated. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s. Skies may clear for a few hours overnight before clouding back over with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Warm, muggy air holds over central and southwest Mississippi again for your Tuesday. A front will spark a few sporadic showers this morning. Expect a mix of cloudiness and sunny breaks to push temperatures back to the middle and upper 80s. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/cNSb9g3v0s — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) October 12, 2021

WEDNESDAY: Clouds loom over the area to start off the day – though, similar to the past several days, sunny breaks will come along through, helping to warm up the atmosphere. We’ll work from the upper 60s and lower 70s to the middle and upper 80s yet again.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our stretch of above average temperatures remains through the end of the work week ahead. While a rogue shower or two could develop Thursday – more so, late Friday into early Saturday as a stronger cold front approaches the area. Behind the front, a nice push of crisp, fall air will find itself draped over central and southwest Mississippi to head into the start of next week. We’ll see highs in the 80s drop to the 70s with overnights, mainly, in the 50s into early next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.