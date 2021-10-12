Power of Pink
Family identifies 7-year-old boy killed in Clarksdale shooting

Cartravious Brown Jr. aka CJ
Cartravious Brown Jr. aka CJ(Brown Family)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - The 7-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Clarksdale Monday night has been identified.

The child’s mother says her son’s name is Cartavious Brown Jr. and he went by CJ. She says he was a second-grader at Clarksdale Collegiate Public Charter School.

There was also a man who was shot and injured on the scene.

A person of interest is in custody in connection to this case.

We are working to learn more about the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

