4 shot, three dead in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three men were shot to death at a home in the 2000 block of 17th Street in Meridian Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Coroner Clayton Cobler, confirms that the third person died after being airlifted UUMC in Jackson

Police say an infant was also shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to the home around 3:15 p.m. after someone called 911, saying there was blood inside the house.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene trying to determine what exactly happened.

If you have any information about this crime, you’re asked to call the Meridian Police Department or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.