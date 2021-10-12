Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

4 shot, three dead in Meridian

Police investigating double homicide.
Police investigating double homicide.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three men were shot to death at a home in the 2000 block of 17th Street in Meridian Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Coroner Clayton Cobler, confirms that the third person died after being airlifted UUMC in Jackson

Police say an infant was also shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to the home around 3:15 p.m. after someone called 911, saying there was blood inside the house.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene trying to determine what exactly happened.

If you have any information about this crime, you’re asked to call the Meridian Police Department or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of Madison County sheriff deputies are on the scene with crime scene tape around the...
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Madison Co.
An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped Oct. 11 during a home invasion, then left in the trunk of...
80-year-old woman kidnapped, left in trunk
Jackson Police Department
25-year-old shows up at hospital with gunshot wound, dies
Suicide case turns into homicide investigation in Copiah Co.
Reba McEntire performs "Fancy" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on...
Reba McEntire to grace Mississippi with her presence on Reba: Live in Concert tour

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Man shot on Carver Street in Jackson
Canton, plagued by crime, to install security cameras outside businesses
Canton, plagued by crime, to install security cameras outside businesses
Canton, plagued by crime, to install security cameras outside businesses
Canton, plagued by crime, to install security cameras outside businesses
Jackson residents frustrated and call for more to be done to increase safety after drive-by...
Jackson residents frustrated and call for more to be done to increase safety after drive-by shooting in downtown Jackson