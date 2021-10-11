WLBT’s things to know 10/11/21: Return to school grant, medical freedom in Jackson, and a church’s new giving method

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Return to school grant

The new Mississippi state flag flies under the eagle at the top of the Capitol rotunda following the ceremonial unfurling in Jackson, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Earlier in the afternoon, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed a law that created the new state flag with magnolia at the center, six months after the state retired the last state flag in the U.S. that included the Confederate battle emblem. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Mississippi students who left college at least two years ago without a degree can apply for a grant to help them return to and finish school. The W.K. Kellogg Foundation recently awarded the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning $1.3 million. The money will fund Mississippi’s Complete 2 Compete tuition assistance grants through 2023. The Complete 2 Compete program provides one-on-one support for adult learners who have earned college credits, but not a degree.

2. Medical freedom in Jackson

A number of Mississippians gathered at Sillers Outdoor Pedestrian Mall Saturday to participate in a rally for medical freedom. This comes a month after President Joe Biden announced a mandate requiring companies with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforces are vaccinated or regularly tested. Many of those at the rally said a vaccine mandate isn’t American because it infringes on personal liberties. They fear that if the government can force you into getting the shot, they’ll continue stripping away people’s freedom from here on out.

3. South Mississippi church one of first to accept cryptocurrency as a giving method

Back Bay Baptist church is taking its giving method a step further into the future, now offering cryptocurrency. (wlox)

While online giving has been an option at many churches, one South Mississippi church is taking its giving method a step farther into the future and allowing parishioners to give offering or pay tithes using cryptocurrency. Cash is something that is rarely seen in many churches anymore, with most opting for the ease of donating online. The St. Martin church has everything set up for digital donations. Members only have to determine the amount they would like to give or invest. The church takes seven different assets: Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD coin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Die, and Bitcoin cash. The church still accepts other forms of payment but Bennett says he sees cryptocurrency being the future of currency transactions.

