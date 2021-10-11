Suicide case turns into homicide investigation in Copiah Co.

COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies in Copiah County are investigating a homicide case they initially thought was a suicide.

Sheriff Byron Swilley says Alex Rosamond was found dead on August 11 at a home on Earl Knight Road in Crystal Springs.

Monday, the sheriff said autopsy results prove Rosamond’s death was a homicide.

There are no suspects in this case.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

