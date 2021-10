WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after a wreck in Warren county.

According to Vicksburg News, around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday evening, responders were dispatched to the scene where the driver of a Toyota pickup had left the roadway and struck a tree.

The accident occurred on Tiffentown road.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

