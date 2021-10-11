Montgomery County man sentenced in child exploitation case

WINONA, Miss. (WLBT) - Dustin Swopes, 41, from Kilmichael, Miss., pleaded guilty and was sentenced for the charges of statutory rape and child exploitation on Monday, October 4.

Swopes was sentenced to serve 20 years with five years of probation and will be registered as a sex offender.

On December 27, 2020, agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Special Victims Unit received information that a 15 year-old female was possibly involved in a human trafficking situation.

US Marshals arrested Swopes on January 15, 2021, in Monroe, La., due to an investigation and charges filed by the MBI Human Trafficking/Special Victims Unit.

