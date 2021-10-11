Power of Pink
Lumumba explains delay of firefighters, police money

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will host his weekly media availability to provide regular updates related to City issues and initiatives.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will host his weekly media availability to provide regular updates related to City issues and initiatives.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after questions surfaced about a delay in salary increases for some police and firefighters, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba clarified the matter in his weekly briefing.

Instead of receiving pay raises, Lumumba said premium pay was given because council used American Rescue Funds.

“They didn’t get pay raises,” Lumumba said. “What they did receive was premium pay for a grant that was given to us by the federal government. Pay raises are a recurring expense and we can can’t pay a recurring expense with temporary funds.”

Last month, city council voted unanimously to approve the $399 million spending plan, which includes setting aside more than $5.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars in “premium pay” for veteran police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers.

That money has since been delayed because the city’s finance committee chairman says the mayor’s administration has yet to allocate that money.

Mayor Lumumba also recognized Breast Cancer Awareness and Domestic Violence Awareness before the briefing began.

He also named welcomed new city attorney, Catoria Martin.

