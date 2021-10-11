Man walking on interstate in Copiah County killed when Florida woman hits him

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man walking on the highway was killed when he was hit by a truck in Copiah County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the incident happened Sunday around 10 p.m. on I-55 near mile marker 60.

It was there that a 2009 Toyota Tacoma driven by a 30-year-old Florida woman hit Robert Wiltshire of Wesson, Mississippi.

The 38-year-old was walking northbound on the highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

