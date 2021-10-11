Power of Pink
Man killed when wheel flew off semi-truck

The right rear tires and wheels of the trailer separated from the trailer.(wwbt/nbc12)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Harrisburg man died Saturday when a wheel flew off a semi-truck trailer and hit him.

According to Arkansas State Police, the incident happened at 2:15 p.m. Oct. 9 on State Highway 14 in rural Poinsett County.

Michael C. Hamrick, 60, of Harrisburg was standing in his front yard when the right rear trailer tire and wheel separated from an eastbound 2009 Peterbilt.

The wheel and tire struck Hamrick, killing him.

ASP did not identify the driver of the trailer truck.

