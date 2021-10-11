Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game

Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave, authorities said.(Source: Gray News | Gray News)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Bessemer Police confirmed a man was shot and killed during an argument over the Alabama and Texas A&M football game on Saturday.

Officers said 27-year-old Kealand Amad Pickens was shot around 11 p.m., WBRC reported.

Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave, authorities said.

Once they were outside the house, shots were fired, officers said.

People inside the home came out to find Pickens shot.

The man had been shot several times in the torso, the Associated Press reported.

Pickens was taken to UAB Hospital, where he died early Sunday morning.

Officers said the shooting suspect ran off and is still at large.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demand for repayment of COVID unemployment benefits shocks Jackson resident
Demand for repayment of COVID unemployment benefits shocks Jackson resident
Dozens of Madison County sheriff deputies are on the scene with crime scene tape around the...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Madison Co.
Grants will help students who left school to finish degrees
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother & unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city

Latest News

WLBT at 10p (October 11, 2021)
WLBT at 10p (October 11, 2021)
Benson Kipruto, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11,...
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return
FILE — In this Feb. 3. 2020, file photo, Lev Parnas, a businessman who once pitched himself as...
Giuliani associates face trial in campaign finance scheme
Bruny is a melanin-challenged marsupial born at a zoo in Kansas.
Zoo welcomes rare albino wallaby joey
Canadian-born David Card of the University of California, Berkeley, was awarded half of the...
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs