Law enforcement and religious leaders send up prayers for the Capital City at “Faith and Blue” event

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Leaders in the religious and law enforcement communities sang, danced, and prayed together Sunday as part of Jackson’s second annual “Faith and Blue” event.

The prayer service was held at Smith-Wills Stadium and is part of a weeklong push to engage law enforcement in the community and promote unity.

Twenty-three pastors spoke for five minutes each, sending up prayers for the Capital City.

“We have to put a faith aspect into this process,” said Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler. “What we can’t handle, the good Lord will. No doubt about it.”

“We’re going to keep this energy going until we change this violent crime in Jackson, Mississippi, and it will spread across America,” said Jackson Police Department Chief of Police James Davis.

So far this year, Jackson has had 113 homicides, with the most recent three taking place in the first four days of October.

Chief Davis said, across the country, homicides are up 30%. That’s why he feels it’s important to remember what the United States was founded on.

“This country was built on ‘In God We Trust,’” Davis said. “We’re just getting back down to the foundation to help law enforcement and to help broken communities.”

Thomas Jenkins, a local pastor and JPD chaplain said addressing the city’s violent crime problem starts with its youth.

“Children today come from families that did not train them,” Jenkins said. “And so now they’ve grown up to be children that really don’t understand the importance of being peaceful and not violent.”

Jenkins said the more that residents see law enforcement at their level in the community, the more they’ll understand that police aren’t the enemy.

“We’re trying to get that message out to people and take time to talk to people and let them know: walk away and live another day,” Jenkins said. “It’s important that they don’t solve their problems with guns.”

