JPD needs help to ID accused robber
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police need your help to identify a man accused of robbing a female on Poplar Boulevard last week.
Monday, JPD released surveillance video of the man seen on camera shortly after the incident.
The individual is wearing a light gray or white sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and white shoes.
If you have any details that could help police, call Crime stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or upload your tip here.
