JPD needs help to ID accused robber

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police need your help to identify a man accused of robbing a female on Poplar Boulevard last week.

Monday, JPD released surveillance video of the man seen on camera shortly after the incident.

The individual is wearing a light gray or white sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and white shoes.

If you have any details that could help police, call Crime stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or upload your tip here.

#JPD needs help identifying a male who attempted to rob a female in the 1000 block of Poplar Blvd. on last week. Suspect fled and was later captured on a surveillance cam in the area. Anyone with info, contact #CrimeStopper at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or https://t.co/anPvkJHlFk. pic.twitter.com/KAFgv1egkN — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) October 11, 2021

