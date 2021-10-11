Power of Pink
JPD needs help to ID accused robber

Jackson Police Department(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police need your help to identify a man accused of robbing a female on Poplar Boulevard last week.

Monday, JPD released surveillance video of the man seen on camera shortly after the incident.

The individual is wearing a light gray or white sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and white shoes.

If you have any details that could help police, call Crime stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or upload your tip here.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

