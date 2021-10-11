Jackson gas prices up 7 cents per gallon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Are you feeling the pain at the pump?

In just one week, Jackson gas prices saw a 7 cent per gallon increase, according to GasBuddy.

That’s higher than the national weekly average, which jumped six cents over the last two weeks.

As of Monday, October 11, gas runs an average of $2.88 per gallon in Jackson.

That’s 10 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.06 higher than one year ago.

The lowest price for gas in Jackson is $2.68 per gallon.

The sliver of good news is we’re still a far cry from the absolute highest price for regular-grade gas in the San Francisco Bay Area; $4.55 per gallon.

