Intimate meet up leads to armed robbery

An intimate meeting turned into an armed robbery at a home in Meridian, according to police.
By Pat Peterson
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An intimate meeting turned into an armed robbery at a home in Meridian, according to police.

Police said a woman invited a man into her house located in the 800 block of 37th Avenue, and the man then robbed her, taking money and other items.

The woman was not injured. Many people that we spoke with said they are tired of crime in their neighborhood but did not want to speak on-camera.

“It is like Meridian is getting sad and sad because people are getting killed. I don’t know what’s going on in Meridian now,” said local.

“Unfortunately, it is a common thing. I am not going to say it’s regular, but it happens quite often. Gunshots, police coming up and down the road 80 to 90 miles an hour. It didn’t use to be that way,” said local.

The case is still under investigation as the suspect is still on the loose.

