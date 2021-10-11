Power of Pink
Gov. Greg Abbott issues executive order prohibiting vaccine mandates by any entity

Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order that prohibits vaccine mandates by any entity in Texas.

The order states that entities cannot compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccination by employees or consumers who object for religious or medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced,” said Governor Abbott in a release.

