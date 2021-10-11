First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy week ahead; cooler, drier air looms by week’s end

MONDAY: Humidity levels and temperatures remain stuck in summer mode to start off the new week across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with an afternoon chance for a few showers and storms as a front approaches from the west. An aggressive wind will also develop from the south at 10-20 mph. Highs will be quite warm – in the upper 80s. Rain chances tend to increase tonight as the front moves across the area, a few storms could develop, but severe weather risk remain near-zero. Lows will fall back to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A mix of clouds, sun and balmy breezes for your Monday across central and southwest Mississippi. A few showers and storms will be possible later today, more so into tonight as a front moves into the area. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/xd9wkIeFQh — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) October 11, 2021

TUESDAY: The front will gradually make progress through the area – not before kicking up a few showers and storms to start off the day. Through the day, rain coverage will dwindle and skies will break for more sunny periods. Even behind the front, temperatures and humidity level remain elevated. Highs will top out in the upper 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our stretch of above average temperatures remains through much of the work week ahead. A few showers and storms could develop Thursday – more so, late Friday into early Saturday as a stronger cold front approaches the area. Behind the front, a nice push of crisp, fall air will find itself draped over central and southwest Mississippi to head into the start of next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.