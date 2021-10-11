Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy week ahead; cooler, drier air looms by week’s end

Warm, Muggy Air Gives Way Eventually To Cooler, Drier Air By Week's End
Warm, Muggy Air Gives Way Eventually To Cooler, Drier Air By Week's End(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Humidity levels and temperatures remain stuck in summer mode to start off the new week across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with an afternoon chance for a few showers and storms as a front approaches from the west. An aggressive wind will also develop from the south at 10-20 mph. Highs will be quite warm – in the upper 80s. Rain chances tend to increase tonight as the front moves across the area, a few storms could develop, but severe weather risk remain near-zero. Lows will fall back to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

TUESDAY: The front will gradually make progress through the area – not before kicking up a few showers and storms to start off the day. Through the day, rain coverage will dwindle and skies will break for more sunny periods. Even behind the front, temperatures and humidity level remain elevated. Highs will top out in the upper 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our stretch of above average temperatures remains through much of the work week ahead. A few showers and storms could develop Thursday – more so, late Friday into early Saturday as a stronger cold front approaches the area. Behind the front, a nice push of crisp, fall air will find itself draped over central and southwest Mississippi to head into the start of next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demand for repayment of COVID unemployment benefits shocks Jackson resident
Demand for repayment of COVID unemployment benefits shocks Jackson resident
Dozens of Madison County sheriff deputies are on the scene with crime scene tape around the...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Madison Co.
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights
Grants will help students who left school to finish degrees
Concerns over federal vaccine mandate spark rally for medical freedom in Jackson
Concerns over federal vaccine mandate spark rally for medical freedom in Jackson

Latest News

Chance for showers returns this week
First Alert Forecast: staying warm into Monday with chance for isolated showers & storms
Warm with showers possible for Monday.
Peyton's Sunday Evening Forecast
Showers to return by tomorrow
First Alert Forecast: warm & muggy for much of the new week, fall-like weather possibly returns next weekend
More sunshine and above normal temperatures likely today.
Peyton's Sunday Morning Forecast