First Alert Forecast: staying warm & humid through the work week; cooler air arrives by the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chances for showers and a few thunderstorms will increase this evening and into the overnight hours as a weak cold front approaches our area from the west. Mild and muggy conditions will stick around with us into tonight with overnight lows near 70 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

A few more showers or rumbles of thunder will also be possible into Tuesday. The front will likely stall out before lifting northward throughout the day. As of a result, rain chances will likely taper off by the second half of the day. Expect it to feel warm and humid out tomorrow afternoon with high temperatures forecast to reach the middle and upper 80s. This stretch of above normal temperatures in the 80s and muggy weather will hang around with highs through the rest of the work and school week.

However, by this weekend, we are in for a treat with big changes arriving to the forecast. A strong cold front will push in late Friday and into Saturday bringing another opportunity of seeing scattered showers and a few storms. Rain chances will end early in the day on Saturday as a much drier and cooler air mass filters in across the region behind the front. It will feel much nicer and more like fall by this weekend! Our confidence is increasing that we could see morning temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s with highs during the afternoon periods in the middle 70s!

