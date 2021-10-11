Power of Pink
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Copiah County Sunday

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Copiah County around 1:55 a.m. Sunday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says 29-year-old Lee A. Hedrick was traveling eastbound on MS28 when his 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway and struck a tree.

According to Copiah County Coroner Ellis Stuart, Hedrick was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by MHP.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

