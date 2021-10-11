Power of Pink
80-year-old woman kidnapped, left in trunk

Suspect is not in custody
An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped Oct. 11 during a home invasion, then left in the trunk of...
An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped Oct. 11 during a home invasion, then left in the trunk of her car until authorities found her.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An 80-year-old woman was kidnapped Monday during a home invasion, then left in the trunk of her car until authorities found her.

The woman told Newscenter 11 that she woke up to a man dragging her out of bed after he broke into her house. The victim says she was terrified as she was fighting for her life.

The man forced her into her car and made her drive him around town. He later put her in the trunk. Meridian police said the suspect went to a hotel where he picked up two women, who said they knew something was wrong when they heard a noise in the trunk.

The women dropped off the suspect at a gas station and then called the police. The 80-year-old woman was found at the MCC campus in the trunk of her car. She suffered minor injuries from the attack.

The police are still searching for the suspect.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

