25-year-old shows up at hospital with gunshot wound, dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 25-year-old woman dead.

Police say 25-year-old Melanie Groves was shot multiple times.

She arrived at Merit Health Hospital on Monday and collapsed outside her vehicle; she was then taken to University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Groves later died from her injuries Monday afternoon.

JPD spokesman Sam Brown says it’s unknown where the actual shooting happened.

There is no word on a possible suspect or motive.

