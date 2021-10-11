Power of Pink
2 men arrested in Brookhaven charged with human trafficking

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men were arrested and charged with human trafficking on Thursday, October 7.

Captain Clint Earls with the Brookhaven Police Department said that officers were called to the Walmart parking lot for a disturbance.

After officers investigated the scene, Donald Williams, 41, and Kenneth Turner, 34, both of New Orleans were arrested.

Both men are being held at the Lincoln Co. jail.

