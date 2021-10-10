Stop the Violence rally held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -As the crime rate continues to grow in Jackson, some residents are getting “frustrated.”

Jackson city leaders are pushing the community to get back to the fiber of family and being the change they want to see.

On October 9, anti-violence advocates held a rally to stop the violence in the city of Jackson.

“We got to take back our streets,” said Parks and Recreation Director Ison Harris Jr. “We got to take back our communities.”

The rally was just a portion of the effort being made to put an end to senseless killings.

Chief James Davis says right now they are seeing an unwelcome trend of young people, guns, and crimes that involve people that know each other.

“If they have something going on in the community, they can call their local police or flag your local police down and just talk about some things within the community because it takes us all in the community to have peace.”

Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler calls crime in the metro area domestic terrorism. He says the best model to fight and fix it is forging trust.

“The community is the biggest factor in the reduction of crime,” said Crisler. “The way community policing works, you have a to a trust factor. And we, as law enforcement officials, are working tirelessly to bring about that trust factor with the community because they’re the ones who are being victimized, but they also know who’s doing it. So, in order for them to be comfortable in giving us this information, we have to be in the community with them.”

