First Alert Forecast: warm & muggy for much of the new week, fall-like weather possibly returns next weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another summerlike day is upon us! It will feel pretty hot and toasty out into this afternoon with temperatures forecast to rise to the upper 80s and lower 90s. With moisture levels likely being a bit higher out today, expect it to feel slightly more humid compared to the past couple of days. It will be milder through the overnight hours with overnight lows only in the middle to upper 60s.

We will kick off the new work week tomorrow still feeling warm and muggy in the middle and upper 80s. The chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms will likely return by Monday as a front begins to near the area from the northwest. This front will likely stall out and weaken before it gets the chance to pass through our entire area.

More showers look possible by the end of the work week in association with another cold front that looks to swing through and this one will be stronger. While it will feel warm and muggy through most of the work week, by next weekend, there is the potential of seeing fall-like weather returning to the forecast. Models are indicating that a cooler and drier airmass will move into the region behind the frontal boundary. We could see temperatures in the 70s this time next weekend. This is still a ways out, so, stay updated over the next couple of days while we fine tune the forecast!

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.