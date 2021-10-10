Power of Pink
First Alert Forecast: staying warm into Monday with chance for isolated showers & storms

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It has been such a beautiful, but toasty day here in central and southwest MS! Temperatures this evening will fall from the 80s to the 70s after sunset. By tomorrow morning we will likely be waking up a bit milder in the middle to upper 60s with a few low 70s possible.

Monday’s forecast will also feature more warm weather with high temperatures climbing back to the middle and upper 80s. The chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms will likely also return tomorrow from an approaching cold front from the west. Best chances to see any of these downpours will probably be tomorrow evening and tomorrow night with some lingering around into Tuesday. We aren’t expecting this front to pass all the way through the area since it will likely stall out just to the north of us and will be much weaker by the time it reaches our area.

We are, however, watching the potential for a stronger cold front to move in late Friday and into Saturday. This front will likely bring a more showers or storms to the area during this time, but behind the front are big changes to the forecast! While much of this work week will be warm and muggy with highs in the middle to upper 80s, this time next weekend could be more seasonal and fall-like with a cooler and less humid air mass moving in. Models are indicating that morning temperatures could be in the 50s with highs in the afternoon hours in the 70s. This is still a ways out, so, stay tuned throughout the week!

