MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Madison Co.

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - According to chief deputy Jeremy Williams, Madison police officers responded to a domestic dispute where the suspect fled the scene and came to a nearby shopping plaza.

Officers then attempted to make an arrest.

According to officials, the suspect got out of his vehicle with a firearm, and a Madison Co. officer fired shots. The condition the suspect is unknown at this time.

WLBT crews are working to get more details.

