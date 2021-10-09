MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Madison Co.
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - According to chief deputy Jeremy Williams, Madison police officers responded to a domestic dispute where the suspect fled the scene and came to a nearby shopping plaza.
Officers then attempted to make an arrest.
According to officials, the suspect got out of his vehicle with a firearm, and a Madison Co. officer fired shots. The condition the suspect is unknown at this time.
WLBT crews are working to get more details.
