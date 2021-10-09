Power of Pink
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Madison Co.

Dozens of Madison County sheriff deputies are on the scene with crime scene tape around the...
Dozens of Madison County sheriff deputies are on the scene with crime scene tape around the area.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - According to chief deputy Jeremy Williams, Madison police officers responded to a domestic dispute where the suspect fled the scene and came to a nearby shopping plaza.

Officers then attempted to make an arrest.

According to officials, the suspect got out of his vehicle with a firearm, and a Madison Co. officer fired shots. The condition the suspect is unknown at this time.

WLBT crews are working to get more details.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Jackson causes area near scene to be blocked in both directions
Woman killed in motorcycle wreck
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural...
Mississippi mother, unborn child die due to no available 24-hour emergency care in their rural city
Demand for repayment of COVID unemployment benefits shocks Jackson resident
Demand for repayment of COVID unemployment benefits shocks Jackson resident
Some take offense at state fair attraction. Andy Gipson says there’s nothing offensive about it.
Some take offense at state fair attraction. Andy Gipson says there’s nothing offensive about it.
Attorney: COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Attorney: COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2019 file photo, Curtis Flowers speaks with reporters as he exits the...
Race-based jury tactics at issue in appeals court arguments
A new Honey Baked Ham Company express location is coming to Pearl this holiday season at 190...
New Honey Baked Ham Co. express location coming to Pearl for the holidays
Sunny, but warm for this weekend.
Peyton's Saturday Morning Forecast
Monoclonal antibody therapy continues having major impact in fight against COVID-19 with the...
Monoclonal antibody therapy continues having major impact in fight against COVID-19 with the potential to do more