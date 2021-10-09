Several Ingalls employees, others protest against federal vaccine mandate

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A federal vaccine mandate is impacting South Mississippi workers.

Several Ingalls employees gathered in Pascagoula along Highway 90 to protest after the shipyard announced that all workers must get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The mandate at Ingalls falls under President Biden’s sweeping vaccine order that all federal employees and contractors be fully vaccinated with no option to test out.

The call to action was organized by a Facebook group called, the Gulf Coast Against Mandates, and the co-founder said the protest is not just about Ingalls, it’s about everyone affected.

“It’s all about freedom of choice. We’d like everybody to be here, anybody from any walk of life,” said Joseph Triplett. “This is not just Ingalls, this is everybody that is affected by this. Our liberties are being stripped from us one by one as we go throughout the day. We got to stand together to stand up for our rights, that’s what this about.”

Many workers, including spouses, voiced their opinion on the federal mandate.

“I’m not an Ingalls worker, but my husband is, and I feel like he has dedicated so much time to Ingalls, not only that, but to defending our country,” said Pascagoula resident Tiffany Woods. “And he feels that his rights that he has worked so hard for is being stripped from him, and I feel the same way too.”

Company is requiring vaccine moving forward (WLOX)

Ingalls announced that all workers must get the COVID-19 vaccine, and the deadline to be fully vaccinated is Dec. 8, just weeks before Christmas.

The company put out new guidance Wednesday saying that employees should receive their first shot by Oct. 27 in order to meet the December deadline, which would allow the recommended four weeks between each dose and ensure the employee has had both shots for a full two weeks before Dec. 8.

