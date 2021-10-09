Power of Pink
New Honey Baked Ham Co. express location coming to Pearl for the holidays

A new Honey Baked Ham Company express location is coming to Pearl this holiday season at 190 Riverwind Drive, Suite 301, next to Sweet Peas Salon.(WBKO)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -A new Honey Baked Ham Company express location is coming to Pearl this holiday season at 190 Riverwind Drive, Suite 301, next to Sweet Peas Salon.

An opening date and time has not been revealed yet.

Those interested in seasonal holiday work for this location are asked to call 601.956.0052 and ask for a manager.

